Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Peru's Castillo Mulls Cabinet Reshuffle Under Pressure From Opposition

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA (Reuters) - Peru's leftist President Pedro Castillo is mulling a cabinet reshuffle, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, less than a month after taking office and as he faces a critical confirmation vote later in the week by the opposition-led Congress. The source, who is close to Castillo, requested...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keiko Fujimori
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabinet Reshuffle#Election#Castillo Mulls#Reuters#Marxist#Labor#Transportation#Peruvians#Shining Path#Maoist#Communist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Peru Congress green-lights leftist Cabinet in boost for Castillo

LIMA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Peru's Congress on Friday confirmed a new leftist Cabinet nominated by President Pedro Castillo, allowing the fledging administration to continue an agenda focused on higher social spending coupled with higher taxes for the mining industry. "I thank (Congress) for granting us the vote of confidence,"...
Politicsmix929.com

Peru’s PM asks opposition-led Congress for first vote of confidence

LIMA (Reuters) – Peruvian Prime Minister Guido Bellido appeared before the country´s opposition-led Congress on Thursday to ask for a first vote of confidence for the new Cabinet https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/perus-castillo-mulls-cabinet-reshuffle-under-pressure-opposition-2021-08-24 of leftist president Pedro Castillo which many believe lawmakers will refuse to grant. In a speech before the vote, Bellido outlined...
AmericasVoice of America

Peru's Castillo Picks Career Diplomat as New Foreign Minister

Career diplomat Oscar Maurtua was sworn in as Peru's new foreign minister Friday to replace a leftist professor who resigned just weeks into the job over controversial comments he made before taking the role. Maurtua already served as foreign minister in the early 2000s under centrist President Alejandro Toledo, and...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Peru's Foreign Minister Resigns in Setback for New Leader Castillo

LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's foreign minister resigned on Tuesday amid outrage over remarks he made before taking office about a rebel group that killed tens of thousands of people, making him the first Cabinet member to fall under leftist President Pedro Castillo. Hector Bejar, 85, who in his youth participated in...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Venezuela’s government and opponents have begun negotiations in Mexico.

Venezuela’s government and opponents have begun negotiations in Mexico. Venezuela’s government and opposition began talks in Mexico on Friday, with the goal of resolving the country’s devastating political and economic crisis through sanctions and elections. Previous negotiations in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and Barbados the following year failed to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris steps in to the Senate to pass bill to give $10million to Americans repatriated from Afghanistan - then refuses questions as she walks out

Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to preside over a short Senate session to approve more aid for Americans returning from Afghanistan. But Harris did not answer questions, including on the fate of Americans still in Afghanistan, when she left the Capitol building.
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kamala Harris’ joke about potential buyers of Mexico’s presidential plane that López Obrador reveals in his book

In his recently presented book ‘Halfway through the road’, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, relates the suggestion jokingly made by the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, to define the possible buyer of the controversial Presidential plane acquired in the previous six-year terms and valued at 125 million dollars.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy