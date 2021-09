Police were called to a school in Squirrel Hill on Tuesday after a suspicious package containing a white powder was delivered by mail. Officers from city’s Zone 4 station, the Bomb Squad, the Hazardous Materials Response Team and the Spill Truck responded to the Community Day School in the 6400 block of Forward Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman. CDS is a Jewish day school serving students from preschool through eighth grade.