It can’t keep happening, but it keeps happening. At some level, we know that it shouldn’t keep happening. Friday’s and yesterday’s performances against the Astros should tell us that. The Mariners are giving everything they can to claw themselves to a wild card spot. They go into Houston to face a quality, division-leading team, and get absolutely stomped. They weren’t the types of losses that gave fans anything to be optimistic about. They were sobering losses, losses that are supposed to bring you back to reality.