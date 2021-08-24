AccuWeather: Heat and humidity are back
The next couple of days will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid before relief arrives on the weekend. A heat advisory remains in effect for parts of New Jersey through Wednesday. Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Wednesday Hot and humid with a high of 90. Thursday Still steamy with an afternoon storm. High 90. Friday Hot and humid with a spotty storm. High 90. Saturday Cooler with a couple of shouwers or a thundershower. High 80. Sunday Some sun with spotty t-storm. High 80. Monday Turning cloudy with showers, storms possible. High 84. Tuesday Mostly cloudy and humid. A couple of showers or thunderstorms possible. High 84.
In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.
