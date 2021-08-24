Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

AccuWeather: Heat and humidity are back

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160TGr_0bbdoPCV00

The next couple of days will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid before relief arrives on the weekend.

A heat advisory remains in effect for parts of New Jersey through Wednesday.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Wednesday

Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Thursday

Still steamy with an afternoon storm. High 90.

Friday

Hot and humid with a spotty storm. High 90.

Saturday

Cooler with a couple of shouwers or a thundershower. High 80.

Sunday

Some sun with spotty t-storm. High 80.

Monday

Turning cloudy with showers, storms possible. High 84.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and humid. A couple of showers or thunderstorms possible. High 84.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afOdp_0bbdoPCV00

Share your weather photos and videos , and Eyewitness News may show them on TV or any of our digital and social platforms

Comments / 0

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Tv Apps#Roku Tv#Fire Tv#National Geographic#Accuweather#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy