Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

21 Brilliant Fall Fashion Pieces You Won’t Believe Are Under $40

By Suzy Forman
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONyGc_0bbdoGVC00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

While new trends are always popping up, there is one fashion goal that remains consistent for Us every time the seasons change. That’s to be more stylish than the season before. We always want to be on a consistent upward trajectory when it comes to fashion, but it can be hard when we remember how much it can cost to spruce up our wardrobe.

That’s why we’re all about scoping the internet for hot deals that fit into our budget. Even just grabbing a few key pieces can seriously change up your entire closet, and when they’re under $40, that’s an undeniable win. Check out 21 fall pieces under $40 we found below!

21 Brilliant Fall Fashion Pieces You Won’t Believe Are Under $40

1. This Floral Dress That Works for Fall: Florals don’t have to be saved for spring and summer, and this moody DB MOON dress proves it!

2. This Compliment-Magnet Cardigan: Prepare for all of your friends to be envious of how cute you look in this colorful, striped ECOWISH cardigan!

3. This Wear-Everywhere Denim Jacket: Every stylish wardrobe needs a high-quality denim jacket, and this number one bestselling Wrangler jacket is totally affordable!

4. This Vest That Feels Like a Cloud: Wrap yourself up in the cuddly softness of this sherpa MEROKEETY vest!

5. This Pleated Dress You Can Wear With or Without Tights: This Mango dress is so pretty with its pleated fabric. Wear it with heels to a fall wedding or with tights and boots more casually!

6. This Versatile Sweater: Out of time and need something cute to grab ASAP? This Woolen Bloom sweater will always be there for you!

7. This Figure-Flattering Sweaterdress: Stay warm with long sleeves but still accentuate your figure with this R.Vivimos dress and its tie at the waist!

8. These Pants You Can Dress Up or Down: These NIMIN pants can be worn with a button-up top or a cropped tee!

9. This Trendy Long-Sleeve Top: Square necklines are huge right now, and this Verdusa top is such an easy way to get in on the trend and automatically elevate your outfit!

10. This Funky Dress That Plays With Patterns: Prepare to turn heads in this long-sleeve FOWSMON dress and its colorful patterns!

11. These Jumpsuit Overalls: These Verdusa overalls are like the chiller sister of denim overalls, keeping things soft and chic!

12. This Flowy Chiffon Duster: Prepare to feel undeniably fabulous in this Begonia.K duster. It comes in so many pretty colors!

13. This Star-Covered Bodysuit That Will Make You Sparkle: You could wear this SOLY HUX one-piece as a swimsuit, but the starry velvet is simply perfect for a fall bodysuit!

14. This Wrap Sweater With a Relaxed Yet Sophisticated Fit: Stay comfy while impressing everyone around in this ASTR The Label sweater!

15. This Corduroy Skirt Perfect for Pumpkin Picking: Just imagine yourself wearing this chouyatou skirt in a pumpkin patch — or in a coffee shop holding a PSL!

16. This Catsuit You Can Style So Many Different Ways: Unitards are emerging right now, and this turtleneck American Apparel one is too cool. Wear it with a denim jacket, a duster or maybe under a sweater vest dress!

17. This Cashmere Scarf That Will Upgrade Your Outfit: You already know how luxurious cashmere can be, but it’s really in its best form in this large Cyzlann scarf!

18. This Denim Dress That’s Effortlessly Edgy: The raw hem and cuffs of this long-sleeve Zilcremo dress are simply awesome. This is an automatic add-to-cart piece for Us!

19. These Ultra-Soft Leggings: These SATINA leggings are going to be a major part of your fall uniform. You won’t want to take them off!

20. These Boots That Make a Stomping Statement: Strut your way into fall in these SODA Malia boots. Their chunky heel and laces will make a lasting impression!

21. This Cardigan That Brings Cropped Looks to Fall: This Mango cardigan has short sleeves and a cropped hem for a summer-inspired look that totally works for fall!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Wrap Dress#Best Gifts#Ecowish#Wrangler#Merokeety#Asap#Nimin#Soly#Unitards#American#Satina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Presenting: The 32 Best Affordable Dresses of Fall 2021

If you're anything like me, dresses have become the backbone of your wardrobe over the last three months. Seriously, if you saw the current state of my closet, you'd understand just how much market share they've taken up. Between packing for trips and finding the easiest outfits to put together, my dress obsession is in full gear, but just because it tends to kick up in the summer months doesn't mean I'll be losing any interest come fall.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Asked a Trend Expert Which Fall Shoes We'll See Everywhere—Here They Are

I'm always interested in gaining sartorial insight from various experts in the industry. On that note, I recently tapped Regina Popp, senior director of fashion and trends at DSW, to learn more about which fall shoe silhouettes she thinks will be everywhere this season. Given that it's her role to guide trend direction for a large footwear retailer, she certainly knows a thing or two about what customers will probably gravitate toward.
Beauty & Fashioncodelist.biz

Megan Fox shows us how we wear cardigans in spring

Megan Fox shows how we do it: This is how we style cardigans in spring. It’s the best time of the year: sweater weather! This season it’s all about the cardigan. You could of course also be seen on the catwalks, for example at The Row, MSGM, Marni and many others. But the colorful cardigans are also a big hit with celebrities. Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski wore them recently – and who could ever forget Katie Holmes in the viral Khaite cardigan and bra set two years ago? Yesterday, Megan Fox also gave her button-up knit dress a funny twist that we will definitely be doing this spring.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

21 Ultra-Chic Fall Essentials That Are As Comfy As Sweats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The colder the weather gets, the more we just want to bundle up in a sweatsuit with fuzzy socks on our feet and a PSL in our hand. We certainly will do plenty of that on lazy Sundays and cozy nights in, but the reality is we still need to leave home and put together a real outfit sometimes — and we want it to be chic!
ShoppingPosted by
SELF

25 Pretty, Flowy Dresses You Can Buy on Amazon for the End of Summer

One of summer's simple pleasures is not having to wear pants. Of course, you should wear *something—*namely, a dress (and a dress you can buy on Amazon, so you can try it within days, no sweat). The best dresses on Amazon for summer are flowy frocks that look great, are easy to throw on, and are breezy enough that you stay cool in warm weather. Bonus points if they have pockets. These dresses are versatile enough to be worn for whatever occasion you need: weddings, work, date night, brunch, going to the beach, or just hanging around the house.
ApparelUS Magazine

21 Summer Dresses That Will Seamlessly Transition Into Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We live for a good summer dress. The florals! The ruffles! The tiers! The swingy silhouettes! The fun colors! We’re always sad to say goodbye when fall comes around. But maybe we’ve been saying goodbye a little too soon.
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

This Controversial Y2K Pant Style Is Back—& Better Than Ever

Y2K fashion was all about the subversive. The ultra-low-slung jeans, the slinky tops, the teeny-tiny sunglasses—anything to give a sartorial fuck-you to older generations. The resurgence of trends of that era has brought with it another blasphemous love-to-hate-it style: the cargo pant. Rihanna has been trying to bring them back for years and they have since earned the Loewe seal of approval.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Nail Late Summer Style in This White Midi Dress — Starting at $32

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While the summer doesn’t technically end until mid-September, the unofficial conclusion to the season is Labor Day. Where has the time gone? It’s hard to believe that cooler temps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, we need to end the summer in style with a great dress.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Pieces That Can Make Any Outfit Look More Business-Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re getting ready to go to work or another type of professional setting, you have to look the part. But what if you’re feeling a little lazy and just want to wear a tried-and-true outfit that’s comfy? There are plenty of ways you can dress up an ensemble, and we have the tips you need to know!
Apparelpurewow.com

12 Fall Fashion Favorites We Are Dying to Wear ASAP

Are you loving cheetah print as much as us this season? These mules have a leather insole with elastic gussets for optimal comfort. Straight jeans are a must-have staple for fall this year. Pair with a basic T-shirt or cute crop top and some platform sneakers to complete the look.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

21 Knit Dresses That Will Have You Feeling Like a Supermodel

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Who doesn’t love a good knit? So comfy, so lovely, so cozy, so soft. We usually associate knits with sweaters — or even blankets — and picture them as big, oversized pieces we want to cuddle up in over the winter. We love those types of pieces, obviously. Knit fashion expands beyond loungewear though!
PetsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

You Won’t Believe How Different My Dog Looks After His First Pro Haircut

Who has photo proof of giving their dog a bad haircut? I'm putting together a gallery of the best/worst photos and I want yours! I have to fess up, When it came time to groom my dog for the first time I naively thought, I can do that. I was wrong. Sorry Fozzie, I ruined your street cred with just a few swipes of my electric buzzer. You went from a sweet, fuzzy teddy bear to Alf from the 90's (remember that show?) This time around I let a pro do the work and while it is waaaay better than my skills, Fozzie looks like a TOTALLY DIFFERENT DOG.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Of Course Chopova Lowena’s Designer Made Her Own Wedding Dress

For most women, choosing a wedding dress is an endless process of trial and error that takes multiple stores, appointments, and fittings before finding the one. But for a fashion designer with a singular aesthetic and the wish to design her own dress, it might actually be more difficult. Laura Lowena-Irons, half of the creative director team behind the popular British-Bulgarian label Chopova Lowena, made up her mind early on in her engagement to design her own dress with her co-designer Emma Chopova. Seems simple enough, they thought, until a pandemic and Brexit rocked their plans.
Designers & Collectionsrnbcincy.com

7 Fall Fashion Staples You Should Have In Your Wardrobe

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Can summer please take its foot off the gas? It is going entirely too fast, and most of us are still trying to get our hot girl summer popping! It seems as if we were just picking out colorful bikinis for those fun-filled beach trips and perfect Instagram shots. Now it is almost time to put away the two-pieces and bring out the trench coats!

Comments / 0

Community Policy