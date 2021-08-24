Cancel
U.S. administers 363.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 363,915,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 428,529,385 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 363,267,789 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 23 out of 428,528,965 doses delivered.

The agency said 202,041,893 people had received at least one dose while 171,367,657 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

