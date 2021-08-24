Cancel
From CVS to Goldman Sachs, FDA move prompts vaccine mandates

NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Walt Disney World to Goldman Sachs, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the federal government gave full approval to the Pfizer shot. And the number is certain to grow much higher. For the past eight months, coronavirus shots were...

