Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Taryn Manning Thriller ‘Karen’ Sets Premiere Date With Four Other Titles in BET ‘Summer of Chills’ Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago

BET is closing out the summer with a block of original feature films, including the Taryn Manning lightning rod “ Karen .”

Titled “ Summer of Chills ,” the slate of suspense thrillers includes three BET original movies and the linear debut of two titles from streaming service BET Plus.

Stars including Paula Patton, Lauren London, LisaRaye McCoy, Loretta Devine, Wood Harris, V. Bozeman, Columbus Short, Deborah Cox, Anthony Hamilton and Ledisi.

“Karen,” a suspense thriller about an entitled and twisted racist woman who comes undone after a Black couple moves into the McMansion next door, will air on Sept. 14. An early look at the title, a pejorative term for toxic white women who’d like to speak to the manager, caused a stir on social media and drew comparisons to Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.”

Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke play the couple attempting to assimilate into their new neighborhood, thwarted by microaggressions that eventually become overt from the titular Karen and her cop brother.

Here’s the full “Summer of Chills” lineup:

“Always & Forever”: Aug. 31 at 10pm/9c | encore 9/3 at 10/9c:

After a tragedy reunites Nicole with her childhood friends, they each find themselves in danger, targets of a deranged stalker. Nicole knows this can’t be a coincidence. The secrets of their past are coming back to haunt them. This thriller stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robbie Jones, Loretta Devine, Wood Harris, and Lauren London.

“Twice Bitten”: Sept. 7 at 10pm/9c | encore 9/10 at 10/9c:

LisaRaye McCoy stars in this whodunit about a sexy conman targeting his next mark, for his latest swindle. His routine scam hits a snag when suspicion mounts and the scheme spirals into desperation, betrayal, and murder. Twice Bitten also stars Kevin A. Walton, Shanica Knowles, Dorian Gregory and Ledisi.

“Karen”: Sept. 14 at 10pm/9c | encore 9/17 at 10/9c:

An entitled, racist, Caucasian woman (Taryn Manning) pulls out all the stops to rid her precious neighborhood of the peaceful African American couple (Cory Hardrict; Jasmine Burke) who just moved in next door. Additional cast includes Greg Alan Williams, Lorenzo Cromwell and V. Bozeman.

“Influence”: Sept. 21 at 10pm/9c | encore 9/24 at 10/9c:

From New York Times best-selling author, Carl Weber, comes the story of the Hudson’s—a family of African American lawyers led by famed attorney Bradley Hudson. Along with his son Lamont, daughter Desiree and new wife Carla, they are handed the task to defend Grammy Award Winning singer Savannah who has been charged with the murder of her husband Kyle Kirby. Influence stars Roger Guenveur Smith, Kellita Smith, Nadine Ellis, Gary Dourdan, Broderick Hunter, Columbus Short, Todd Anthony, Drew Sidora, Deborah Cox, Anthony Hamilton, and Bebe Drake. Influence is a BET+ Original Film that originally debuted on February 20, 2020.

“Sacrifice”: Sept. 28 at 10pm/9c | encore 10/1 at 10/9c:

Featuring a star-studded cast including Paula Patton, Erica Ash, V. Bozeman and Marques Houston, this legal thriller follows entertainment lawyer, and all-around power player, Daniella Hernandez as she navigates the unruly lives of her rich and famous clients. The reputation of Daniella and her clients proves problematic to LA law enforcement and fractures the relationship with her sorority sister turned nemesis District Attorney Beverly Rucker. The film also stars Juan Antonio, Altonio Jackson, Nelson Bonilla, Michael Toland, James Trevena Brown, Liliana Montenegro, and Josué Ramon Gutierrez. Sacrifice is a BET+ Original Film that originally debuted on December 19, 2019 and has been picked-up as a BET+ Original Series set to launch later this year.

Watch a sizzle reel of the films below:

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

30K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Patton
Person
Lauren London
Person
Dorian Gregory
Person
Loretta Devine
Person
Roger Guenveur Smith
Person
Jasmine Burke
Person
Broderick Hunter
Person
Taryn Manning
Person
Marques Houston
Person
Chills
Person
Gary Dourdan
Person
Cory Hardrict
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrillers#Caucasian#African American#New York Times#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesVariety

Filmmakers of ‘Allen v. Farrow,’ ‘Paradise Lost’ and Others Talk Impact of Their True-Crime Projects

When filmmakers dive into unsolved crimes, they’re often cases that resonate with their own life experiences. At the Variety & Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit presented by Showtime, “The Lady and the Dale” director Zackary Drucker told Variety Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay that instead of actively searching for documentary subjects, “These figures are finding us. These figures are emerging form the past to teach us something about where we are today.”
MusicVariety

Cynthia Erivo Reveals Why Playing Aretha Franklin Was Like a ‘Puzzle’

Cynthia Erivo was walking the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards when Variety senior culture & events editor Marc Malkin asked her what her favorite song to sing is. Without a second thought, Erivo belted out Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way,” and soon after, her agent called with news that Clive Davis had heard her rendition and recommended her to portray the legendary soul singer in National Geographic’s “Genius” anthology series. The rest is history.
MoviesPopculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Star Theo Rossi Lands His Next Big Movie Role

Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi has a new project on the horizon. On Monday, Deadline reported that Rossi would star alongside Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal. The movie is an indie feature written and directed by John Patton Ford. Emily the Criminal follows a woman named Emily, played...
TV ShowsPosted by
Variety

BET Announces ‘The Tyler Perry Show’ Will Launch in August (TV News Roundup)

A new conversation special, “The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition” — starring creator, writer and director Tyler Perry — will premiere on Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. on BET and BET Her. It will be the first in a series of “The Tyler Perry Show” specials. This new special follows the midseason finale of “Sistas,” which airs at 9 p.m. It will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the show, featuring both Perry and the show’s cast. Additional episodes of “The Tyler Perry Show” will be announced at a later date. The show is executive produced by Perry, Michelle Sneed...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Dexter Revival: Jennifer Carpenter Confirmed to Return as Series Regular — Here's How Deb Will Be Resurrected

It’s official: Jennifer Carpenter will appear in Showtime’s forthcoming Dexter revival — and she will do so as a full-fledged series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Additionally, Carpenter — who on Tuesday participated in a Dexter Q&A at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour — revealed that she will be playing a new and imaginary iteration of Debra, who was killed off in the 2013 series finale. Basically, Deb’s the new Harry. “I don’t think of her as a ghost [per se, but] more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter,” the actress explained. “[She] comes back to sort...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five R&B Singers That Deserve Movie Biopics

Over the last 15 years, there has been an increasing number of biographical movies about people in the entertainment industry. Although these films have already covered some of the most legendary figures in the business, there are still quite a few people who have earned their day on the big screen. After all, some people’s stories go so far beyond their music that learning about their lives will bring a whole new understanding of their artistry. This is particularly true for many of the R&B artists who have dominated the charts for the last several decades. Although the harsh reality is that some of these people will never have movies made about them, we certainly think they deserve it. Keep reading to see the five R&B singers who deserve biopics.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Queen Sugar: Season Six; OWN Releases Premiere Date and Trailer (Watch)

The extended Bordelon family is returning next month. OWN has announced that the sixth season of the Queen Sugar TV series will kick off on Tuesday, September 7th. The cable channel has also released a teaser video. Season six of the popular family drama stars Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson, Rutina...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Premiere Date Set — Plus, Watch the Opening Sequence (VIDEO)

Disney+ has announced that Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., its reimagined take on Doogie Howser, M.D., will premiere on September 8, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Wednesdays. The streaming service also released the series’ title sequence, with an updated take on the original’s theme song, re-imagined and performed by composer Wendy Wang and world-renowned ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Sherry Cola Joins Ashley Park In 'First of It's Kind' Comedy Film!

The Good Trouble star has been cast as a lead in a new comedy film alongside Emily In Paris‘ Ashley Park, Variety reveals. It will also mark the directorial debut of writer/producer Adele Lim. The upcoming movie will be an R-rated comedy “about a group of four friends traveling through...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Discovery Plus’ ‘Last Chance Transplant’ To Premiere In September (TV News Roundup)

Discovery Plus announced that “Last Chance Transplant” will premiere on Sept. 22. From executive producer Robin Roberts, the emotional reality series will give viewers an inside look into the race against the clock to transplant and save human lives. The show takes place at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and follows six patients, two in each episode, including Krystal Powers, Carlos Calloway, Reverend KenYatta Braxton, Jeff Fuqua, Rob Morris and Joe Eitl. “Last Chance Transplant” is produced for Discovery Plus by 44 Blue Productions, LLC, a Red Arrow Studios Company, and Rock’n Robin Productions. Watch a trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES Netflix announced that...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Mario Van Peebles & Lauren Grace Media Developing Docuseries About Actor-Director And His Family

EXCLUSIVE: The personal story of multi-hyphenate Mario Van Peebles will come to TV. The actor, writer and director, known for New Jack City and Heartbreak Ridge, has teamed with Dorothy Toran and Leslie D. Farrell’s Lauren Grace Media to develop a docuseries about Van Peebles and his family. The series will focus on the close relationship the Superstition, All My Children and Rude Awakening actor shares with his four adult children: Maya, Mandela, Makaylo and Morgana. Mario Van Peebles’ acting credits include Ali, Bloodline and Baadasssss!. His directing credits include episodes of Empire, Superstition and 21 Jump Street. He has both directed and acted in Salt-N-Pepa,...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Lynch, Sasha Pieterse, Nia Vardalos & More Join Netflix Family Film Series ‘Ivy & Bean’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned first that Netflix has set the cast for their adaptation of Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean and that is Emmy Award Nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emmy Award Winner Jane Lynch, Pretty Little Liars‘ Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia Vardalos, Garfield Wilson, Jaycie Dotin and Marci T. House. The group joins previously announced Keslee Blalock as Ivy; Madison Skye Validum as Bean and Lidya Jewett as Nancy in the series of one-hour family movies from the streamer. In the Elissa Down-directed and Kathy Waugh and Jeff Stockwell-penned screenplay, Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends....
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Sylvie’s Love’ Star & EP Tessa Thompson On Bringing Indie Pic To Life: “Studios Aren’t Making A Film Like This” – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Eugene Ashe’s romance drama Sylvie’s Love is a love letter to jazz, Motown music, and 1950s and 1960s Doris Day-like cinema. It is also Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Television Movie after it made its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Tessa Thompson stars as Sylvie, a young, affluent woman who falls in love with a jazz saxophonist, Robert Halloway (Nnamdi Asomugha), who’s not from her class. That’s an ongoing problem in their long-term relationship, not to mention their careers that separate them; Robert’s music taking him to Paris, and Sylvie finding a burgeoning career as a TV producer. However, love always finds...
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Highway to Heaven: Lifetime Sets Reboot Movie Premiere Date (Watch)

The Highway to Heaven reboot movie now has its premiere date. Lifetime will air the first in a possible series of films on November 6th. A trailer teasing the film starring Jill Scott has also been released. Scott’s angel will take on the role of a temporary school counselor and will work with a junior high school principal, played by Barry Watson. Ben Daon, Robert Moloney, and Victoria Bidewell also star in the movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy