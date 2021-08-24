Stargirl - Summer School: Chapter Two - Review

Gotham City has become a lot more interesting lately as Robin seems to have taken a romantic interest in another man. What Happened: In the latest edition of DC Comics’ monthly anthology comic series “Batman: Urban Legends,” Tim Drake — the third person to take up the identity of Robin after Dick Grayson and Jason Todd — goes out to dinner with an old friend named Bernard Dowd, who winds up getting kidnapped as the evening progresses. Tim slips into his Robin costume to save Bernard, who is unaware Tim and Robin are the same person. Bernard remarks to Robin that he wished he could have finished his date, which gets Tim to wondering about his feelings for Bernard.