Stargirl - Summer School: Chapter Two - Review
While last week's episode's concentration was on setting the new status quo for Courtney and the gang (while giving us a few plot teases here and there), this week's episode focused on introducing a brand new hero. It also made time to lay some groundwork for the season's villains and how they're going to fit into the overarching narrative, which is a plus. I know it's early in the season, but based on these early episodes I already feel it has the potential to be better than the first (which was already awesome on its own).www.spoilertv.com
