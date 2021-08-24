A Million Little Things - Season 4 - Press Release

The cast of the second season of ABC & David E. Kelley's Big Sky continues to grow, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that Logan Marshall-Green (How It Ends) is set for a key series regular role on the Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-starring series. Marshall-Green's Travis is an old friend of Jenny (Winnick) and her late husband Cody (Ryan Phillippe). Travis has been working undercover on a local drug ring for long enough that the line between Travis and his undercover alias Stone has begun to blur. Travis will cross paths with Jenny, whose new case overlaps with his undercover work. While Travis and Jenny will try to keep their relationship professional, they have a shared history as well as unresolved feelings that will make their partnership both difficult and dangerous. Marshall-Green joins a Big Sky cast that includes Winnick, Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Taylor, TV Carpio, and Arturo Del Puerto. In addition, Jesse James Keitel's Jerrie is moving from a series regular to recurring.
