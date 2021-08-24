Cancel
A Million Little Things - Season 4 - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleA MILLION LITTLE THINGS (Wednesdays, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) Season three had our “A Million Little Things” family facing challenges on screen that mirrored our own in real life: Between the forces of a global pandemic and the seismic push for social change, our group of friends navigated new and challenging territory. In season four, we’ll see our group come together again in aspirational and uplifting ways as they help each other through life’s unpredictable curveballs.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Floriana Lima
Person
James Roday Rodriguez
Person
Christina Moses
Person
Romany Malco
Person
Joanna Kerns
Person
David Giuntoli
Person
Lizzy Greene
#A Million Little Things#Grace Park#Disney Television Studios
