The best things in life come to those who wait. For Tony Finau, after 1,975 days, 143 starts and 39 top-10 finishes on Tour since his last win, it was prophetic the moment finally arrived during a Monday finish. For much of the final round, it looked like world No. 1 Jon Rahm was going to continue his recent dominant play, but a couple of stumbles on the back nine allowed Cam Smith to join Finau in a playoff. An errant tee shot by Smith on the first playoff hole ultimately secured the long awaited second win of Finau’s career.