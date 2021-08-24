Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown County, SC

Two Dead After Shooting in Georgetown County

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are dead following a shooting in Georgetown County last night. According to Georgetown County Deputies, a man and a woman were shot on Sutton Road. The shooting took place around 10 p.m. and when deputies arrived at the scene they found the woman who died of her injuries. The man was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where he later died as well. Both of their identities have not been released and deputies have not shared any additional information on what led up to the incident.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
Georgetown County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy