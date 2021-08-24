Two Dead After Shooting in Georgetown County

Two people are dead following a shooting in Georgetown County last night. According to Georgetown County Deputies, a man and a woman were shot on Sutton Road. The shooting took place around 10 p.m. and when deputies arrived at the scene they found the woman who died of her injuries. The man was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where he later died as well. Both of their identities have not been released and deputies have not shared any additional information on what led up to the incident.