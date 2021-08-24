Cancel
Robeson County, NC

Police Search for Suspect in Robeson County Shooting

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Robeson County are looking for a person wanted for shooting a man over the weekend on Saturday. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Malloy Street in the Maxton community of Robeson County. The Maxton Police Department said the victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say Tyquan Pipkin is currently wanted in connection to the incident and a reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. If you have any information you’re encouraged to call the Maxton Police Department.

www.wfxb.com

