Tidelands Health Opens Temporary Respiratory Clinic in Myrtle Beach

Tidelands Health is opening another temporary respiratory clinic in Myrtle Beach. The clinic will be located inside Tidelands Medical Park near the Market Common. The clinic is in addition to two others in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown which opened last week. The goal of the clinics is to keep Covid-19 positive patients with mild symptoms from filling up hospital emergency rooms and leave more room for critically ill patients. According to Tidelands, total hospital occupancy is at 111% including 51 people who are hospitalized with the Coronavirus.