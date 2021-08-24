Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

Tidelands Health Opens Temporary Respiratory Clinic in Myrtle Beach

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTidelands Health is opening another temporary respiratory clinic in Myrtle Beach. The clinic will be located inside Tidelands Medical Park near the Market Common. The clinic is in addition to two others in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown which opened last week. The goal of the clinics is to keep Covid-19 positive patients with mild symptoms from filling up hospital emergency rooms and leave more room for critically ill patients. According to Tidelands, total hospital occupancy is at 111% including 51 people who are hospitalized with the Coronavirus.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Health
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
Georgetown, SC
Government
Georgetown, SC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics#Myrtle#Medical Park#Tidelands Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy