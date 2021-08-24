A Perfect Day to Grab a Movie and Make-Up

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Every great actor has one role that most critics and audiences would consider to be their strongest, most profound, and career defining performance. For my “money,” the definitive Cuba Gooding Jr. performance is his portrayal of football player Rod Tidwell in Jerry Maguire, the inspirational 1996 classic from writer and director Cameron Crowe. Then again, arguments could also be made for Boyz n the Hood, A Few Good Men, or the title role in American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson - the last of which is one example of some of the actor’s best work since giving his Academy Award-winning performance.