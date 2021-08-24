Ketel Marte kept out of Diamondbacks' lineup Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander J.T. Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Diamondbacks appear to be giving Marte a routine breather, which could become a more frequent occurrence down the stretch of the season. Daulton Varsho is covering center field on Tuesday while Josh Rojas shifts to right and Josh VanMeter enters the lineup to play second base and bat sixth.www.numberfire.com
