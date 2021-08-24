Cancel
OBR Chalk Talk LIVE at 7PM Eastern: Giants Game, JOK, iDL Highlights, Plus A Look At Wide Zone and Quarters

By OBR Site Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio -- As The OBR continues to expand coverage for as many elements as possible surrounding the Cleveland Browns, one of those elements is teaching the fanbase about the game of football, by looking at the most recent footage and breaking down what it means moving forward. Our goal is to help expand the knowledge of our loyal fans and through our staff with football backgrounds, we will be aiming to do just that.

