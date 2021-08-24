Cancel
Alachua County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Marion; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Alachua, central Marion and west central Putnam Counties through 445 PM EDT At 410 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Orange Springs to near Anthony to 10 miles northeast of Beverly Hills. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Ocala, Fort McCoy, Citra, Sparr, Santos, Anthony, Orange Springs, Ocala Airport, Belleview and Hog Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

