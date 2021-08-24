Fall sports start with a feeling of 2019 – no more mandates, no more masks

Kevin O’Brien laughed through the computer screen and interlocked his fingers behind his head as he leaned into the back of his office chair. It’s a set of actions he’s grown accustomed to during the last year and a half. Between the Zoom calls, teleconferences and other meetings, the athletic director of Merrimack Valley School District is ready to move on from the rigidness and abnormality that has been brought on by COVID-19.