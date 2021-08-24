Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona economy posts big job gains

By Joe Pitts
chamberbusinessnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona’s economy continues to post record gains and steam forward as an innovative powerhouse. The July 2021 employment report from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity revealed the state’s private sector added more than 16,000 new jobs in July, which is “the only time in the last ten years that Arizona has added jobs in the month of July,” said Patrick Ptak, the senior vice president of executive initiatives at the Arizona Commerce Authority.

chamberbusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
City
Kingman, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Yuma, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Sierra Vista Douglas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy