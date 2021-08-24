Arizona economy posts big job gains
Arizona’s economy continues to post record gains and steam forward as an innovative powerhouse. The July 2021 employment report from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity revealed the state’s private sector added more than 16,000 new jobs in July, which is “the only time in the last ten years that Arizona has added jobs in the month of July,” said Patrick Ptak, the senior vice president of executive initiatives at the Arizona Commerce Authority.chamberbusinessnews.com
