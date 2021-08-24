Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall St advances, pushing S&P 500 to 50th record high close this year

By Stephen Culp
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0It3jM_0bbdjtJ800
A person waits on the Wall Street subway platform in the Financial District of Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher in a late-summer, light volume rally on Tuesday as the FDA's full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and the absence of negative catalysts kept risk appetite alive ahead of the much-anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium.

All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced higher, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing at all-time closing highs.

The session marked the S&P 500's 50th record high close so far this year, and only in 1964 and 1995 had the index reached that level by the end of August, as pointed out by Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tech and tech-adjacent megacaps were once again doing the heavy lifting, but economically sensitive cyclicals and smallcaps (.RUT) outperformed the broader market.

"Investors are looking at the horizon at the big Jackson Hole meeting on the horizon," Detrick added, referring to the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium on Friday. "But for now the feel-good from yesterday’s vaccine news is still in the air."

The Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday fueled optimism over economic recovery which spilled into Tuesday's session. read more

Travel and leisure sectors, associated with economic re-engagement, enjoyed a healthy rally.

"We have energy, retail, travel, leisure, financials, and small caps all doing well today," Detrick said. "And that’s a sign that the reopening is alive and well."

Recent economic indicators suggest the recovery from the most abrupt recession in U.S. history is headed in the right direction, but not to the extent that is likely to prompt the Fed to tighten its dovish monetary policy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to meet with other world bank leaders when the Jackson Hole Symposium convenes later this week, and his remarks will be closely parsed for any clues regarding the Fed's tapering of asset purchases and hiking key interest rates.

The event will take place virtually and not in person due to the spread of COVID-19 in the county, which has reduced expectations that any major announcement will be made at the event. read more

"The minutes last week caused near term indigestion for investors, suggesting that tapering could start later this year," said Detrick. "But fact that the Fed is having a virtual (Jackson Hole) meeting tells you that they might be thinking maybe they need to keep supporting the economy."

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 32.19 points, or 0.09%, to 35,367.9, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 6.74 points, or 0.15%, to 4,486.27 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 77.15 points, or 0.52%, to 15,019.80.

Energy (.SPNY) was the top gainer among the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, boosted by the continued rally in crude prices .

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) jumped after the electronics retailer beat analyst earnings expectations and raised its full year sales forecast. read more

U.S.-listed shares of China-based e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (PDD.O) surged after reporting its first ever quarterly profit. read more

JD.com gained in the wake of the Chinese online retailer's remarks on Monday that it does not expect any business impact from a wave of regulations hitting the industry at home. read more

Invesco Golden Dragon ETF (PGJ.O) jumped as well, as other shares of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges bounced back.

Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW.N) advanced as brokerages raised their price targets following its full-year forecast beat.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

173K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Wall Street#Interest Rates#Fda#Lpl Financial#The Federal Reserve#Pfizer#Fed#Ixic#Pinduoduo Inc#Chinese#Invesco Golden Dragon Etf#Cybersecurity#Palo Alto Networks Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsfxempire.com

Dollar Bulls Withdraw, Triggered By An Anti-Hawkish U.S Fed

The dollar plunged recently after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested in a highly predicted speech that the U.S central bank could taper its massive support for the economy by the end of the year, not as quickly as many in the market had anticipated. He said that maximum employment...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. ends higher; S&P, Nasdaq hit fresh records as dovish Fed calms taper bets

A slew of major stock indices in the Wall St. had rounded off the session sharply higher on Monday with benchmark S&P 500 alongside tech-heavy Nasdaq spiking to fresh record-closing highs, as market participants’ frets of a potential tapering of fiscal support in a near term calmed down after the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell had signaled last week in a Jackson Hole annual meet of Central Banks that the US economy might be miles away from a taper-talk alongside a rate-hike, eventually adding to a bullish wing.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures inch lower as Wall Street eyes monthly gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Zoom tumbles on faster-than-expected drop in demand. * Futures down: Dow 0.10%, S&P 0.10%, Nasdaq 0.11% (Updates prices, adds comment) Aug 31 (Reuters) - A pullback in heavyweight...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall set for another month of gains as futures hold steady

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow up 0.01%, S&P off 0.03%, Nasdaq down 0.1%. Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures held steady on Tuesday, putting the main indexes on course to end August on a firm footing, as investors shrugged off risks around rising coronavirus infections on hopes that the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance would support economic growth.
StocksTimes Daily

Stocks open slightly lower, pulling S&P 500 back from record

Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street in early trading Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit their latest record highs. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq gave back 0.3%. Traders are keeping their eye on a final trickle of company earnings and looking ahead to Friday, when the Labor Department will release its monthly jobs report. They’re waiting to see if employment is improving fast enough to give the Federal Reserve leeway to start easing back on its support for the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.29%.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Slips From Record Highs as Stocks Struggle for Direction

Investing.com – The S&P 500 retreated from record highs Tuesday, but moves in either direction lacked conviction as gains in real estate were offset by weakness in tech stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, slipping away from its intraday record high 4,537.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P, Nasdaq futures hit record high on easing taper fears

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Monday as dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus. Technology-related stocks including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:...
StocksNWI.com

Stocks rise on Wall Street, holding near their record highs

Stocks were mostly higherly on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support. A speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday may have helped ease concerns that a key factor in the market's solid gains this year, low interest rates, will remain for the foreseeable future.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nikkei tracks Wall Street rally, but markets cautious on COVID woes

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday, catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium allayed market fears of a fast withdrawal of the U.S. stimulus. While Powell’s remarks provided a minor...
StocksVindy.com

Mon. 10:42 a.m.: Stocks edge higher in early trading, holding near records

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street this morning and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.
Stocksdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Dovish Fed Pushes S&P 500 Past 4500

Friday saw the major US stock market indices, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100, close at new record highs. There has been a strong long-term bull market in US stocks but comments by Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, to the effect that QE tapering should begin as expected before 2022 but there will be no hurry to raise interest rates after that, helped push the market higher. It is likely that the coming days will see higher prices in these stock market indices.
StocksUS News and World Report

S&P, Nasdaq Post Record Closes on Dovish Fed Taper-Talk

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq topped their record closes once again on Monday, bolstered by technology stocks, as last week's dovish comments from the Federal Reserve on tapering its monetary stimulus refocused investors' minds on economic growth. It was the fourth record closing high in five sessions for...
StocksNBC San Diego

S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs as Tech Stocks Climb

The S&P 500 set another record high on Monday as the market continued to rise in the final days of August. The broad market index gained 0.5% to set a new intraday record high, and the Nasdaq Composite traded up 0.8% for its own all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shuffled between gains and losses in morning trading.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. surges as US yields fall after dovish Powell remark; S&P, Nasdaq hit records

On Friday, a slew of US stock indices soared across the board with benchmark S&P 500 alongside tech-heavy Nasdaq hitting record closing highs, after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had reiterated that a blistering rise in inflation indicators would be ‘transitory,’ while Fed’s Powell also had failed to deliver a timeline on when the US Central Bank would begin to taper its $120 billion bond repurchase program, adding to further impetus.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500, Nasdaq Score Record Closes to Finish Winning Week

Stocks finished a stellar week with even more gains, despite Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell preparing Wall Street for the central bank's tapering of $120 billion worth of monthly bond purchases by the end of the year. However, Powell added interest rate hikes would not soon follow. As a result, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq nabbed record closes and weekly wins, and both marked their best week since July. The Dow scored a winning week of its own after registering a 242-point pop, as the 10-year Treasury yield eased following Powell's speech. Meanwhile, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), locked its worst weekly performance since June.
StocksFortune

Crypto jumps, stocks rebound as investors brace for another big Fed week

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Friday's rally in stocks was no blip. At least it doesn't appear that way this morning. U.S. futures are climbing. Asia is rallying, and Europe is holding onto early gains.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. closes modestly higher as S&P 500, Nasdaq click record ahead of Jackson Hole

On Wednesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had closed out the session with modest gains, mostly boosted up by the chipmakers and financials ahead of a Central Bankers’ meet due to take place between August 27-28, while benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq had nailed record closing highs as taper-talks calmed down and market participants remained Panglossian about a likely dovish US Fed in the wake of a rapid rise in delta cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy