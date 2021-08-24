Cancel
Essex County, NJ

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Essex by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Essex; Western Union HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100. * WHERE...Hudson, Western Essex, Western Union, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

