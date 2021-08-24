Cancel
Presidential Election

In multiple ways, Trump set the stage for Biden’s Afghanistan debacle

By Quin Hillyer
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump should stifle his criticisms of President Joe Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan. While Biden clearly merits the lion’s share of the blame , Trump set the disaster in motion, and there is little reason to believe Trump would have handled the endgame any better. Andrew McCarthy recently...

