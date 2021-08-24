Cancel
Florida’s COVID-19 resurgence: 42,143 new cases, 726 deaths over 2 days

By David Schutz, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Florida’s COVID-19 resurgence: 42,143 new cases, 726 deaths over 2 days

Florida reported 21,208 new COVID-19 cases to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention on Tuesday. It also reported an additional six deaths.

The 7-day trend of new cases has been declining since Aug. 10, down to 21,220 as of Tuesday. The 7-day average for new deaths is at 227 according to the Sun Sentinel’s analysis of CDC data, which shows cases and deaths by date of occurrence rather than the date they were reported.

A total of 42,722 Floridians have died of COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest statistics:

As of Tuesday, Florida ranked third in the nation for both average daily COVID cases and deaths per 100,000 population.

