Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, today announced the appointment of Ryan Jamboretz as its first Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Jamboretz will lead Smartly.io’s partnerships with major social media platforms, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), as well as corporate strategy, as the company accelerates its global growth organically as well as inorganically. His deep experience in architecting global B2B SaaS platform growth, maximizing the economic value of global businesses, and driving corporate development outcomes is crucial to the role. Following its acquisition of Viralspace.ai and investment from Providence Equity, Jamboretz will be integral to Smartly.io ’s next phase of growth.