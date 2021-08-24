Cancel
Retail

How small and mid-size ecommerce retailers can take advantage of AI — without tech giant-level data

By VB Staff
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStuck indoors, shoppers across the world went online in 2020 — and stayed, with sales growing by 28% worldwide. But despite this boom, too many companies failed in the face of growing customer expectations, and their own lack of relevance. Relevance is when a customer gets what they want, when...

Grocery & Supermaketgrocerydive.com

The challenges of grocery ecommerce

There's no question that online grocery ordering is here to stay. Access to fresh produce, milk, eggs, toilet paper and many more grocery items isn’t changing. However, the process by which those products get delivered to the consumer from distribution centers – that is being re-envisioned to meet changing consumer demands. And, with that come new challenges, technologies and strategies. Let's first look back at history.
Internetitechpost.com

10 reasons to consider headless eCommerce platforms

Ecommerce businesses do come with some hurdles and complexities. Customer expectations and requirements continue to rise. Along with customer needs, the competition for online revenue is also set on a surge. In a survey conducted by Retail Drive and BigCommerce, 86% of businesses claim to experience accelerated CAC (customer acquisition...
Cell Phoneschainstoreage.com

Alltown Fresh provides seamless customer experience via new app

A Northeast convenience retailer is integrating loyalty and online ordering features into its mobile app. Alltown Fresh, a convenience store brand that is part of Global Partners LP, has launched its new customer loyalty program, online ordering and delivery service, and mobile app on the Paytronix platform. Its Fresh with Benefits loyalty program, in conjunction with the Paytronix-designed Alltown Fresh mobile app, enables customers to place food orders, make contactless payment, and earn and redeem rewards.
EconomyThe Drum

Five changes to make to become a B2B sales operation

This promoted content is produced by a publishing partner of Open Mic. Open Mic is a paid-for membership product for partners of The Drum to self-publish their news, opinions and insights on thedrum.com. Find out more on the Open Mic homepage. One of the main reasons that B2B businesses digitize...
Businesschainstoreage.com

Amazon partners with Korean e-commerce marketplace

Amazon is launching Amazon Global Store on 11st, a collaboration with Korean online retailer 11st that will open its U.S. inventory to customers in Korea. The new online store offers what Amazon says is one of the largest international selections available for online shopping in Korea. Amazon Global Store on 11st provides tens of millions of products from more than 30 categories, including PC, toys, fashion, consumer electronics, books, and kitchen. Amazon’s prices, selection and customer service will be available to Korean customers while they are shopping directly on 11st via the 11st.kr/Amazon site or the 11st app.
RetailRetail Wire

Best Buy builds a virtual store to assist customers remotely

Distribution centers have taken on a more important role in retail as e-commerce ordering has dramatically expanded. Best Buy is now using one of its distribution centers not just to fulfill orders, but to engage with customers virtually. On its second-quarter conference call, Corie Barry, CEO, said the chain will...
BusinessVentureBeat

Observe.AI acquires ScopeAI to advance omnichannel ambitions

Observe.AI, a provider of a platform for analyzing data generated by call centers, revealed today it has acquired ScopeAI, which makes tools that automatically extract insights from customer conversations across chat, email, and social media networks. The acquisition signals a shift into the omnichannel analytics market that Observe.AI will provide...
EconomyCMSWire

Here Is Where Businesses Are Spending Their Money on Customer Experience

Business and marketing experts agree that companies need to continue to invest in customer experience to improve business results. Failing to invest will leave companies behind. In fact, research shows that customer experience investments are indeed increasing. Small and mid-sized businesses were expected to have 34% more to spend on customer experience technology this year, according to a ZenDesk study.
Businessmartechseries.com

Accedian and Cisco Collaborate to Elevate Dynamic Service Assurance and Improve Customer Experiences

– Accedian to become an official member of the Cisco DevNet SolutionsPlus Program. Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Cisco to deliver unrivaled business insights through a cloud-native, single pane-of-glass view of network and service performance. Cisco will offer Accedian’s Skylight for near real-time network performance monitoring, analytics and assurance within its Cisco Crosswork Network Automation platform to offer Accedian Skylight for Cisco Network Automation, a complete solution for orchestrated service assurance.
Internetchainstoreage.com

Survey: Consumers want digital capabilities in-store

Many shoppers are coming to expect an omnichannel customer experience when they enter a brick-and-mortar store. According to a new survey of 586 U.S. consumers from omnichannel store operations platform Newstore, in-store mobile technology is one leading-edge feature of the physical store that a growing number of consumers are seeking.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

FreshDirect Woos Shoppers with Major Private Label Expansion, Lower Prices

In a move to attract cost-conscious consumers with low prices, FreshDirect is taking advantage of parent company Ahold Delhaize’s extensive portfolio of private label offerings to add more low-cost products to its e-shelves. The New York-based online grocer, which delivers in select markets throughout the Northeast, announced this that it is adding 250 center-of-store SKUs from its parent’s Nature’s Promise and Taste of Inspirations brands. The company is also lowering prices across multiple categories.
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

Mercatus integrates with Instacart for improved online fulfillment

Grocers using the Mercatus e-commerce platform now have access to the Instacart infrastructure to pick, pack and deliver orders. Mercatus is now offering the Instacart Connect integration to its retail clients. The new Mercatus collaboration with Instacart Connect enables Mercatus-powered grocery retailers to tap into the Instacart fulfillment infrastructure to manage their online orders, without giving up control over the customer relationship.
Technologyreadwrite.com

Top Skills to Run Online Business Efficiently

Online businesses are on a roll to leverage the expansion of the business market to the internet world. The internet world has grown at a rapid pace, and looking at the popularity and business scope, it is here to stay. Customer preference has played a massive role in an online business’s success. People prefer to have something that is at their convenience, and effortless and online services fulfill both their demands effectively.
EconomyVentureBeat

2021 Digital Customer Experience Report: Data and insights from 400+ executives

Humanity’s reliance on digital channels has exploded over the last 18 months, forcing even non-digital retailers into the online space just to keep up. At the same time, customers have become accustomed to a certain level of sophistication around their digital experience. Personalization is no longer a nice-to-have — it’s...
Technologypharmaceutical-technology.com

Otsaw Digital Launches Home Delivery Robots in Singapore

Concept: Singaporean robotics technologies startup, Otsaw Digital (Otsaw), has developed an autonomous last-mile delivery robot named Camello that can deliver on-demand parcels and groceries to customer’s homes in Singapore. Otsaw aims to deliver medicines and groceries where there is a labor shortage or if the location is not easily and economically accessible by humans.
Softwareindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Business Web Filtering Software Market to Grow at Promising 12.4% CAGR, Reports Absolute Market Insights

Rise in Web-Based Threats Faced by Organizations through Malicious URLs. A web filtering software helps in identifying malicious or inappropriate content by specifying patterns, which are then matched with incoming content. The growth of websites, and data on the internet is forcing organizations to track malicious site for the protection of their servers. Web-based cyber attacks through valid URLs are becoming increasingly common. Reports suggest that about 25% of the malicious URLs are hosted on a non-malicious site. Hence, when the user clicks on a particular embedded URL, the system can be compromised. Therefore, the increase in malicious URLs on the internet, which are mainly hidden, is leading to the growth of the global business web filtering software market, as the companies are investing heavily for protection of their business content from URL-based cyber attacks. SafeDNS, for instance, has over 109 million websites in their database, with over 61 categories of content, which are categorized by subject. The company claims to block over 25 million URL-related cyber attacks each day. The presence of 13 data centres which are spread over the globe allows the company to resolve the DNS at a faster pace. These data centers are connected by BGP (Border Gateway Protocol).
InternetEntrepreneur

Launch an E-Commerce Side Hustle by Using Amazon and eBay

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. From copywriting and design to driving for Uber and myriad other ideas, there's...
BusinessVentureBeat

Zoom bolsters its ecosystem with first batch of Apps Fund investments

As part of a mission to “stimulate growth” across its burgeoning ecosystem of integrations, Zoom announced the $100 million Zoom Apps Fund in April. The fund is designed to make strategic investments in growth-stage startups that aim to capitalize on Zoom’s meteoric rise during the pandemic. Today, the video communication company announced the first roster of companies to receive cash injections from the fund.

Comments / 0

