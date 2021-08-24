Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Peloton treadmill with new safety features launching after massive recall following death of a child

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Peloton will launch a new version of its Tread treadmill following a recall this year after the death of a child.

In a statement Tuesday , Peloton said the treadmill will include several safety features, such as a four-digit passcode users must type before activating the device and a physical safety key to operate the treadmill.

"Our goal is to be the go-to fitness solution and the largest and safest home fitness brand in the world," John Foley, Peloton's CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

The treadmill will launch in the USA, Canada and the U.K. on Aug. 30 before arriving in Germany this fall.

Fast food: McDonald's has temporarily stopped selling milkshakes in the UK

Pumpkin Spice 2021: Starbucks PSL, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are back with new Apple Crisp Macchiato

In May, Peloton voluntarily recalled all its treadmills after the fitness equipment maker admitted in March a child had died in an accident involving a Tread+ treadmill.

In April, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned owners to stop using the Tread+ if they had small kids or pets at home, citing "serious risks."

Peloton initially refuted the agency's claims, calling them "misleading" before agreeing to recall all its treadmills.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+," Foley said in May. "We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.

Contributing: Nathan Bomey

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Peloton treadmill with new safety features launching after massive recall following death of a child

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

232K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Brew#Fast Food#Treadmills#Mcdonald#Starbucks Psl#Apple Crisp Macchiato#The Tread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
CarsPocket-lint.com

Recalled Peloton Tread is back: Redesigned treadmill comes to US and UK

(Pocket-lint) - Peloton is hoping you'll give the a second chance. Last May, Peloton voluntarily recalled its treadmill products, the Peloton Tread and Peloton Tread+, due to reports of multiple injuries and at least one death. At the time, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said it had received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets, or objects being "pulled under the rear of the treadmill". That figure included reports of injuries to children, such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations.
FitnessCNN

Peloton's lower-end treadmill is finally going on sale after addressing safety issues

New York (CNN Business) — Peloton's lower-priced and smaller treadmill is finally going on sale. The release of the Peloton Tread was originally scheduled for May, but was paused amid safety concerns for the company's higher-end treadmill that prompted a massive recall for both machines. Now, the $2,495 machine is being released on August 30 in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Pocket-lint.com

Peloton Tread treadmill fix ready, but not Tread Plus yet

(Pocket-lint) - Peloton recalled its Tread Plus and Tread running machines earlier this year in May following some safety incidents, but the company is now ready to address these issues on the newer and cheaper Tread. The US company has started offering owners of the Tread the option to get...
Public SafetyBBC

Peloton investigated over the safety of its treadmills

The exercise bike producer Peloton is facing an investigation by the US Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security. It comes after a child was pulled under one of its treadmills and killed and other customers reported injuries. In May, weeks after the reports, Peloton recalled 125,000 of...
FitnessUS News and World Report

Peloton Faces Pandemic Uncertainties as It Launches Latest Treadmill in U.S

(Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc investors want answers to two questions when the company reports results on Thursday: Will the Delta coronavirus variant drive a new surge in sales, and are customers ready to look past a recall by the exercise bike and treadmill makers?. When it comes to COVID,...
LawTechCrunch

The DOJ and DHS subpoenaed Peloton over treadmill injury reporting

Both subpoenas are part of investigations around the way the company reported injuries from its treadmills. It’s seemingly another sign that, in spite of the return of one of its two Tread products to market, the larger implications are far from over for the company. Peloton writes in the filing:
Posted by
Front Office Sports

Peloton Releasing New Treadmill, Linked to Rowing

Peloton is ready to evolve after a year of setbacks. Following the recall of its Tread and Tread+ treadmills over safety concerns, the company announced it will launch a revamped treadmill next week. At $2,495, the new Tread model is far less expensive than the original $4,300 version. Users will...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

The #1 Symptom of Delta May Surprise You - It Isn't a Cough

Covid-19 ultrastructural morphologyCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Chips Are Being Recalled Right Now

You might want to rethink that handful of chips you were considering as a snack—but it's not just their nutritional content that should give you pause. A popular potato chip company has just pulled one of its products from the market over concerns the snacks may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Student nurse, 22, who tested positive for Covid before flying home from Majorca claims she was left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel and says she'd 'rather be in prison'

A student nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying home from Majorca has claimed she's been left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel. Sophie Burdge, 22, from Barry, Wales, spent a week on the Balearic Island with a friend following a tough few months during which she lost her partner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy