'Who dropped the ball?': Parent of child who police say was battered by teacher demands action

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With fury in her voice, the mother of a child who police said was battered by her teacher demanded action from Decatur Public Schools. Tia Shadady took the podium and immediately asked why the suspect in the case, 39-year-old Jaimie Goodman, was allowed back in the classroom. Police said Goodman told the kids in the class to put their heads down when an 8-year-old child didn't follow directions. She's accused of then pushing the child's head down, hitting their forehead on the desktop.