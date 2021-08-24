Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

'Who dropped the ball?': Parent of child who police say was battered by teacher demands action

WAND TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With fury in her voice, the mother of a child who police said was battered by her teacher demanded action from Decatur Public Schools. Tia Shadady took the podium and immediately asked why the suspect in the case, 39-year-old Jaimie Goodman, was allowed back in the classroom. Police said Goodman told the kids in the class to put their heads down when an 8-year-old child didn't follow directions. She's accused of then pushing the child's head down, hitting their forehead on the desktop.

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Education
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#My Child#Decatur Public Schools#Dps Chief Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy