Mississippi State

Call for Volunteers for 15th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival

RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
ALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois' Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are calling for volunteers to support the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival. The festival, which will be held from 12:00 to 10:00 PM on Saturday, September 18, brings together thousands of community members in celebration of the Mississippi River through art, music, and conservation. The event is free, family-oriented, and open to the public -- made possible by hundreds of wonderful volunteers!

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
Mississippi State
Alton, IL
Illinois Society
Alton, IL
Mississippi Society
#Volunteers#Art#The Mississippi River#The Sierra Club#Alton Main Street
