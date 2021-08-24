Funding available for septic system replacements near Jefferson County waterbodies
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — To avoid future pollution issues in the North Country, funding is now available for certain septic system replacement projects in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Planning Department has announced that the New York State’s Environmental Facilities Corporation has opened the Second Round of the State Septic Replacement Fund Program. This program provides funds to repair or replace failing systems, or those considered “substandard,” located near targeted waterbodies.www.informnny.com
