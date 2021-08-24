Cancel
Nebraska State

NSP seizes enough fentanyl to kill about 2.5 million people

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), troopers arrested a person who allegedly had 11 pounds of fentanyl — enough to kill about 2.5 million people according to the Drug Enforcement Administration — during a Monday night stop on Interstate 80 (I-80).

NSP said:

At approximately 11:00 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound BMW sedan with defective lighting traveling on Interstate 80 near Lexington, at mile marker 235. The trooper performed a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and 11 pounds of fentanyl. The driver, Alexis Murillo Godoy, 27, of Long Beach, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and other charges. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

