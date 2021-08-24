Avenida del Sol Traffic Signal Activated
The new traffic signal at the intersection of Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida del Sol is scheduled to be energized and made operational this week. Due to the close proximity of the new signal to the existing signal at Pomona Avenue, both signals have been coordinated to operate as a single intersection and drivers on Silver Strand Boulevard will notice that the green and red lights on both signals will be synchronized.www.coronadonewsca.com
