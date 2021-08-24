Cancel
Alabama sees big highway boost from infrastructure package; Gadsden Main Street conference draws 150 participants; Bryce Hospital wing demolished

By Business Alabama Staff
 8 days ago

Alabama to see big highway boost from infrastructure package The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package recently approved in the U.S. Senate could be a big boon to Alabama, which stands to receive a major share of $1.25 billion earmarked for Appalachian area highway construction. — E & E News Gadsden Main Street conference draws 150…

