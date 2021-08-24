As harvest kicks off, yield estimates vary

After a very bullish August USDA report, it seems the speculative and professional traders are determined to sell this market off into harvest now. It’s funny, but the market has a way of making the most people wrong most of the time, and that seems consistent with the bullish August USDA report in front of harvest. Why pay more for grain that farmers will sell off the combine anyway? That seems to be what the market has decided. There are some very good yields likely in the eastern Corn Belt - and they’ll be selling at the highest prices in over seven years! So expect some fairly aggressive farmer selling in areas with good yields.