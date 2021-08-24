Cancel
As harvest kicks off, yield estimates vary

Cover picture for the articleWhile the market spent much of the last week setting up positions for the end of August, it is also watching the start of harvest. While the harvest has not yet started (except for silage) in many parts of the Midwest, it has started in the South, and the trade is starting to disregard the 174.6 bushels per acre yield estimate issued by the USDA in favor of higher figures, according to Karl Setzer, an analyst with Agrivisor.

