Swimming advisory lifted for North Community Beach in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Department of Public Health has lifted a swimming advisory issued Tuesday for North Community Beach in Ocean View.

Re-sampling of the water at this location has determined that levels of enterococci organisms are within State Water Quality Standards. All posted advisory signs are being removed from this location.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean View beach water on a weekly basis during the swimming season, which is from late May through the end of September.

While enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

For further information, call the Environmental Health Division, Norfolk Department of Public Health, at 757-683-2712.

For information about the Virginia Department of Health’s Beach Monitoring Program, current swimming advisory maps and helpful tips about recreational water safety, click here.

