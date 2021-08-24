Cumberland County leaders vote unanimously to issue mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases

North Carolina, like many other states across the country, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit over a South Carolina law that bans school districts from imposing mask mandates. The lawsuit argues the ban effectively excludes vulnerable students from public schools and disproportionately impacts students with underlying health conditions or disabilities, who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they contract COVID-19. South Carolina legislators included a provision in the state's general budget that prevented school districts from using state funding to mandate masks in schools. Gov. Henry McMaster has said parents should have the choice of whether or not children should wear masks in schools.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging hospitals and doctors to make greater use of antibody treatments for people infected with COVID-19 as hospitalizations and deaths rise due to the spread of the delta variant.

Infusions of antibody drugs can keep patients who are experiencing mild-to-moderate symptoms from getting so sick they need hospitalization, the government's top infectious disease specialist said at Tuesday's White House coronavirus briefing. They also can serve as a preventive treatment for people exposed to someone with a documented infection.

Three antibody products are available under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and they're free thanks to taxpayer support. But Fauci says they remain "a much-underutilized intervention."

However, demand for the drugs increased five-fold last month to nearly 110,000 doses, with the majority going to states with low vaccination rates. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been among the patients treated with antibodies.

4,623 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Tuesday.

The percent of positive tests in the state is at 14.7 percent.

3,342 people are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. On Tuesday, the NCDHHS dashboard reflected new numbers for the last couple of days, showing the state exceeded 3,300 people hospitalized on Sunday.

Hospitalizations have been climbing since early July.

There are currently 830 adult ICU COVID-19 patients.

364 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Cumberland County leaders voted unanimously Tuesday morning to issue a mask mandate again amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The plan is for the mandate to go into effect Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m.

Cape Fear Valley Health System is facing an all-time high rate of COVID-19 admissions.

Because of that, health officials are reminding the public that there are also many other medical issues that can be treated in Urgent Care and Express Care locations, rather than Emergency Departments.

"Health systems across the state are being challenged to provide timely Emergency Department beds as COVID-19 patients are filling ICUs and other critical care areas," said Chief Clinical Officer Michael Zappa, M.D. "We are also encouraging people to get vaccinated, especially in light of the recent news that the Pfizer vaccine has received its final FDA approval."

Medical emergencies should continue to go to the Emergency Department, such as chest pain which might be a heart attack, severe headaches or weakness which could be stroke symptoms, difficulty breathing, or serious accidents with injuries.

On Monday, the health system had 174 COVID-19 positive patients in its hospitals, including 139 at Cape Fear Medical Center. Previously, the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the medical center was 130 back in January.

The Cumberland County Chairman of the Board of Commissioners are holding a special meeting Tuesday to consider a countywide mask mandate.

The meeting began at 10 a.m. and can be viewed here

Last week, the Orange County Board of Education voted to make COVID vaccinations mandatory for school employees within 30 days of a vaccine's approval by the FDA.

With Pfizer's FDA approval announcement on Monday, ABC11 is checking with the district to see if they will stay with that timeline.

Durham Public Schools students headed back for in-person instruction on Tuesday morning. Students are required to wear face masks inside buildings and on school buses.

Joining other establishments who are now requiring vaccinations, Kotuku Surf Club in Durham said guests will have to show a copy of their COVID vaccination card beginning Wednesday, August 25.

"As COVID and the Delta Variant numbers continue to rise we at Surf are making some changes to the way we do business. We know that these changes may not be Universally popular but we are not willing to sacrifice the safety of our staff, patrons and community for the sake of a few more dollars," the bar said on Instagram

According to an email sent to parents, Fayetteville Christian Academy will be switching to remote learning after 10-20% of students or staff are out with symptoms of COVID, RSV, strep (because some symptoms overlap) or are in quarantine due to known exposure.

The school reopened on August 12 and will be going remote until Sept. 3.

"We recognize the hardship this poses to working families, and we wish we did not have to take this course of action," the school said in an email to parents.

Wake County Public Health announced that it confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 at the following facilities:

The memory care unit of Elmcroft of Northridge, located at 421 Van Thomas Drive in Raleigh. This Elmcroft's second outbreak. The first occurred in July 2020.

Hillside Nursing and Rehab, an assisted living and skilled nursing facility at 968 Wait Ave. in Wake Forest. This is the facility's third outbreak. The previous outbreaks occurred in December 2020 and June 2020.

Cadence North Raleigh, an assisted living and memory care facility at 5219 Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. This is the facility's second outbreak. The first occurred in January 2021.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that it launched TeenVaxFacts.com - a website dedicated to providing teens with the information, tools and resources they need to educate themselves, their friends and their family members about COVID-19 vaccines.

The site gives teens access to materials such as a COVID-19 vaccine discussion guide, vaccine locations and informative videos.

Teens ages 12 to 17 can get the Pfizer vaccine.

The Carolina Theatre of Durham is requiring all fans to provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or full vaccination for entry. The City of Durham is requiring face coverings to be worn while at the theater except while eating or drinking. Additional policies may apply on a show-by-show basis and are subject to change.

Cape Fear Valley Health officials said the medical center continues to be at or near capacity due to surging COVID-19 cases.

The medical center has 139 in-house COVID-19 patients currently, including 5 pediatric patients.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported that there have been more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state since last Friday.

A total of 16,924 cases were reported from Saturday until Monday.

4,996 were reported Saturday, 6,744 on Sunday and 5,184 on Monday.

3,197 people are currently hospitalized in North Carolina with COVID-19. That's the highest number the state has seen in months.

The percent of positive tests is currently at 13.1 percent.

There are currently 797 adult ICU COVID-19 patients.

351 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to North Carolina hospitals in the last 24 hours.

64% of the adult population in the state has at least one dose of the vaccine.

Duke child psychologist talks about the new challenges for kids returning to schools during the pandemic.

Over the weekend, UNC confirmed a COVID cluster in an on-campus dormitory.

While the school has reached 88% vaccination mark for students and 81% for staff, those who haven't gotten a shot will have to get tested twice a week.

"It's necessary for unvaccinated people. They have a higher rate of contracting it, I think, because they haven't had the first vaccine," said senior Shannon Chen.

"It's reasonable. It's a choice either way, so whichever on you choose you have to deal with the consequences," said first-year Lynsey Hill.

"It makes me feel better, knowing I'll be able to test negative twice a week. So I guess that means less COVID cases on campus," said first-year Madison Connor.

UNC said those fully vaccinated who update their status online are exempt from the weekly testing.

On October 4, 2021, The Carolina Theatre of Durham will require a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before an event or proof of full COVID vaccination for entry.

"The Carolina Theatre is joining venues in downtown and across the country in ensuring the show goes on," says Randy McKay, President and CEO of the historic Carolina Theatre. "We're doing everything we can to make sure we can host film, live events, and educational performances as safely as possible. Part of the equation of ensuring our community's safety is by requiring a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for entry."

The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet.

"The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product," said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. "Today's milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S."

The U.S. becomes the first country to fully approve the shot, according to Pfizer, and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement he hoped the decision "will help increase confidence in our vaccine, as vaccination remains the best tool we have to help protect lives."

Thousands of central North Carolina students are headed back to the classroom this morning. Keep up with the latest back-to-school coverage for the Triangle and Sandhills here

Full US Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is "imminent," a senior federal official told CNN on Friday -- but said no date has been mentioned.

A person familiar with the plan told CNN the decision is expected early next week, and a Biden administration official said approval of the two-dose vaccine "could be as early as Monday."

In less than 24 hours many central North Carolina students will be returning to class Monday; however, there are many anxieties for in-person learning as COVID-19 cases are trending up.

To support return to school efforts, Jubilee Christian Church International in Durham hosted a backpack giveaway.

Most central North Carolina schools will require masks upon return including schools like Wake, Durham, Cumberland, Johnston and Orange counties.

Durham Public Schools will implement many safety measures including:

Students will be spread out as much as possible.

Fresh air will be circulated regularly on buses and in classrooms.

And contract tracing will be managed-students testing positive and those in close contact will quarantine.

UNC has reported a COVID-19 cluster in Avery Residence Hall, saying there are currently five active cases.

Keep up with the latest COVID-19 updates at UNC here

The Hopscotch Music Festival held in downtown Raleigh announced that it will now require attendees to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 or be able to present negative COVID-19 test results to attend the festival.

The festival is to be held Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.

Clinton City Schools will require all students, staff, parents and visitors to wear a mask while indoors and within a closed environment such as classrooms, offices, media centers, etc.

Masks will not be required during short transitional times throughout the day, including arrival to school, transitions to another classroom, bathroom or area of the school facility, and afternoon departure. Clinton City Schools will not require masks indoors when students are engaged in physical activity.

There are other exceptions to the face-covering requirement:

people who because of any medical or behavioral condition or disability, including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance;

Anyone younger than 2

anyone actively eating or drinking;

anyone who is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible;

anyone who is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience;

Clinton City Schools will require masks to be worn by all individuals being transported on any CCS school or activity bus.

Face coverings/masks will be provided to all students, staff, parents and visitors who need them.

The measure was unanimously approved by the Clinton City Schools Board of Education on Friday during the Board's emergency meeting.

Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Glenaire Healthcare Center - Skilled Nursing Facility, at 4000 Glenaire Circle in Cary.

This is the facility's fourth outbreak. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people - residents or employees - testing positive for the virus.

The City of Goldsboro said that employees and visitors - regardless of vaccination status - will be required to wear face coverings at all city facilities. This requirement begins Monday.

City employees and visitors will be required to wear a face-covering/mask when within 6 feet of another person inside City facilities or City vehicles unless an exception identified in a current NC Governor Executive Order applies.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 96 into law.

The bill allows pharmacists to administer injectable drugs.

"This important legislation will help our state administer COVID-19 vaccines more quickly and efficiently," Cooper said.

The Durham VA Health Care System is offering third doses of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to immunosuppressed Veterans currently enrolled in VA care.

Vaccines are available to enrolled Veterans who meet criteria as recommended by CDC including:

Veterans receiving active treatment for cancer

Veterans on immunosuppressive medications after solid organ transplant or stem cell transplant

Veterans that have had a stem cell transplant in the last 2 years

Veterans with advanced or untreated HIV

Veterans who are receiving active treatment with high-dose steroids (e.g. prednisone 20mg/day or higher), TNF blockers, biologic medications, and certain other immunosuppressive medications

Veterans who believe they meet one of these criteria should reach out to the provider who is treating them for their medical condition.

Vaccine clinics are open Monday through Friday.

Pfizer is available in the Durham Medical Center Atrium at 508 Fulton St. Durham, NC 27705

Moderna is available in the Greenville Health Care Center at 401 Moye Blvd. Greenville, NC

Moderna is also being offered at the Raleigh 3 CBOC - 2600 Atlantic Ave STE 200, Raleigh, NC 27604

COVID vaccines at Raleigh 3 are available by appointment only. Veterans can call 919-286-0411, then "0" to schedule an appointment at the Raleigh 3 CBOC.

Durham VA Medical Center and Greenville Health Care Center are accepting walk-ups from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Durham and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Greenville.

Veterans are asked not to come to a vaccine clinic if they have not confirmed that their provider has placed an order for the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans must bring their original vaccination cards with them.

Beginning today, Cape Fear Valley Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offering third-dose shots for immunocompromised individuals. Booster doses for non-immunocompromised individuals who have gone at least 8 months since their second dose will be available starting Sept. 20.

People must self-attest that they are immunocompromised. These additional third-dose shots are only for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Immunocompromised patients must be at least 28 days post their second dose to receive their third dose. When available after Sept. 20, non-immunocompromised patients must be at least 8 months post their second dose to receive a new booster.

Walk-ins are welcome at Cape Fear Valley Health's clinics but appointments are preferred for first or third doses.

Appointments are open through Sept. 17.

Health Pavilion North ExpressCare in North Fayetteville, 6387 Ramsey St.:

Pfizer first and third doses: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

Pfizer second doses: May walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Second dose vaccinations should return to the same location as their first vaccine.

Express Care in Elizabethtown:

Closed for COVID-19 vaccinations, but still open for Express care visits. Please use Bladen Hospital Main Lobby vaccine clinic.

Reopened: Bladen Hospital Main Lobby in Elizabethtown, 107 E. Dunham St.:

Walk-ins are welcome until clinic capacity is reached.

Pfizer first, second and third doses: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hoke Pharmacy in Raeford, 300 Medical Pavilion Drive, Suite 100:

Pfizer first and third doses: Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

Second doses: May walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Center Pharmacy in downtown Fayetteville, 101 Robeson St., Suite 107

Pfizer first and third doses: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

Second doses: May walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sixty-four more people are hospitalized with COVID-19 today than yesterday, pushing the total number up to 3,147.

Another 6,631 people tested positive for the virus, but the percent positive rate again dropped to 11.9%. However, that remains well above the 5% goal that state health leaders have previously identified as a good benchmark to be under.

There were also 54 more people who died from the virus, bringing the total up to 14,059.

Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar in Durham will require everyone who wants to eat inside the restaurant to prove they've been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 72 hours.

That requirement begins Sept. 3.

Outdoor seating will be available to anyone, regardless of vaccination status.

"Thank you for honoring this policy. We deeply appreciate your desire to keep us safe and the larger community healthy and open for business," the restaurant said in a social media post.

Mask mandates go back into effect in five Wake County towns starting at 7 a.m.

Garner, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville and Zebulon -- as well as all unincorporated areas of the county -- will require everybody, regardless of vaccine status, to wear masks in indoor public places.

Raleigh and Cary restarted their masks mandates days ago.

Farther south in Fayetteville, a new mask mandate will go into effect at 5 p.m. today.

These mask mandates are coming back as the state reports troubling COVID-19 metrics.

For the first time since February, the state reported more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. Plus, 3,083 people are now in the hospital being treated for the virus.

UNC Health said it is currently treating 400 COVID-19 patients--a number that's up from about 50 in late June.

"We're doing our best to stretch and take care of everyone. We've also decreased our elective procedures, and some of them are even time-sensitive, to limit the number of in-patient beds," UNC Rex Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Linda Butler said.

More than 14,000 people have died from the virus since the pandemic started more than a year ago.