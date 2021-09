Ever since Skip Bayless left ESPN back in 2016, Max Kellerman has been filling his role on First Take. First Take is ESPN's flagship debate show and it is primarily led by the talents of Stephen A. Smith, who has largely been responsible for carrying the network over the years. While Kellerman and Smith had solid chemistry at first, it appears as though things have taken a bit of a turn as of late. Smith and Kellerman don't have the spark they used to have, and rumors have circulated about Smith's discontent with his co-host.