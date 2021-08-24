S&P 500 closes at record as Nasdaq Composite ends above 15,000 milestone
Stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday, gaining enough to lift the S&P 500 to a record close as the Nasdaq Composite finished above the 15,000 milestone for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 31 points, or 0.1%, to finish near 35,366, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 gained around 7 points, or 0.2%, to end near 4,486, topping its previous record of 4,479.71 set on Aug. 16. The Nasdaq Composite built on the previous session's record close, rising around 77 points, or 0.5%, to close near 15,020.www.marketwatch.com
Comments / 0