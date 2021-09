Charles Proctor could count on two things every time he saw Donadrian Robinson — a big smile and a hug. Proctor, the former Keenan High School track and field coach, said it was a rare occurrence when Robinson didn’t do either of those things when the two ran into each other. Robinson was a shot put and discus thrower for Proctor on the Raiders team the past three seasons, as well as a member of the school’s football and wrestling teams.