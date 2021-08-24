Pastor Ricky Floyd receives FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award Pastor Ricky Floyd was recognized for his contributions to the prevention of crime and violence in the Memphis community. (FBI Memphis Field Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pastor Ricky Floyd has been recognized for his efforts to reduce crime and fight violence in the Memphis community.

FBI Memphis Field Office (ME) Special Agent in Charge Douglas M. Korneski announced Pastor Ricky Floyd as the recipient of the 2020 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA).

“The FBI is proud to be presenting Pastor Floyd with this award,” said SAC Korneski. “Pastor Floyd and his wife are such positive influences in the community and have made a significant impact on western Tennessee and beyond. Their focus is on changing people’s lives for the better, and their commitment to that is seen through the many programs and partnerships they have developed to support local charities and organizations.”

Pastor Floyd is the Senior Lead Pastor of Pursuit of God Transformation Center and the founder of Salvation Revelation Ministries, Inc. He and his wife, Pastor Sheila Floyd, are on the Board of Directors of many community-facing organizations.

Pastor Floyd is an outspoken opponent of violent crime in the Frayser community, the FBI said in a news release announcing the honor. Despite becoming a gunshot victim himself last year, he continues his work with high-risk youth to drive down violent crime and improve the lives of citizens in Memphis.

The DCLA was created in 1990 to honor individuals and organizations for their extraordinary contributions to preventing crime and violence in the community. Every year FBI field offices around the country select a community partner to receive the award.

This award is given annually on behalf of FBI Director Christopher Wray. CLICK HERE to read more about this prestigious award.

