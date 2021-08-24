FD: 1-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Glendale pool

A young boy has died after he was found in a backyard pool in Glendale on Tuesday, August 17, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

Officials said the 1 1/2-year-old boy was reportedly left in the living room when a parent went to the restroom. When that parent returned, the child was missing and ultimately found in the backyard pool.

Emergency crews arrived at the home near 59th and Olive avenues and found a family member performing CPR on the young boy. Paramedics took over and transported the child to the hospital, an official said.

The child had been in serious condition for several days before succumbing to his injuries, the Glendale Fire Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

There was a fence around the pool, firefights said, so it is unclear how the child was able to access the pool.

The child’s identity hasn’t been released.