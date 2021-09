Vocal fold (VF) paresis caused by recurrent laryngeal nerve (RLN) injury is a feared complication of thyroid surgery. It often inflicts a lifelong handicap on the patient; examples are a weak, breathy, and hoarse voice; aspiration problems; and airway distress. In addition to thyroid surgery, all surgical operations on the anatomical path of RLN pose a risk of VF paresis. Iatrogenic VF paresis usually causes symptoms, but it may also be asymptomatic directly after surgery. However early diagnosis of paresis is important; surgeons can obtain immediate feedback, and patients can receive adequate follow-up and treatment. Therefore, after thyroid surgery, screening for VF paresis by laryngoscopy is recommended.