Virginia school rejects state’s policies for transgender and nonbinary students
A public school district in Virginia rejected implementing state policies that address the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students. “The school board has received input from many citizens this evening and we have had the opportunity to discuss among ourselves. We have determined we will not take any action on the proposed transgender policies at this time. Which means it is not in effect,” chairwoman of the Chesapeake School Board Victoria Proffitt said, WAVY reported.nypost.com
