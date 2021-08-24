Meijer Gardens accepting entries for art Competition

Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is currently accepting entries for the annual Ray and Nancy Loeschner Art Competition.

The competition is celebrating its 20th year existing and winners receive $5,000 purchase awards in addition to having their work featured as part of the Meijer Gardens permanent collection.

All artists 18 and older working within a two-dimensional format are welcome to submit entries.

Those planning to submit are encouraged to enter original two-dimensional works and can register online . The deadline for registration is Sun. Oct. 24, 2021.

