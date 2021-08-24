Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Aug. 24, 2021

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 7 days ago
Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com , shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday bounces from the eats expected at this year's Life is Beautiful event, the new Star Piano Cocktail Lounge opening on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive to an Italian-American psychedelic fine dining experience coming to the Cosmopolitan.

Follow @melindasheckells and @offthestrip for more dining and entertainment scoops

