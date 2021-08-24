People protest Oshkosh school mask requirement

The pouring rain didn't stop parents, friends and students from protesting Oshkosh Area School District's mask requirement Tuesday in downtown Oshkosh.

People held up signs reading "Unmask Our Kids" with a hashtag "let our kids breathe." Others yelled "freedom" as cars drove down Main Street.

Kelsey Dickeson Ron Berry, Oshkosh, holds up a sign reading "Unmask Our Kids" during a protest against OASD's masking requirement Tuesday in downtown Oshkosh.

“I just want the choice for my child, because I believe that it’d be the best for him not to," said Ron Berry, a parent of two students at OASD. "We could argue for hours on what the actual science of it (is), but the point is I’m the parent and the school isn’t. I should have the right to decide what's best for my child."

Kristy Walsh, Oshkosh, has three children who attend schools within OASD. Walsh said she protested Tuesday to "demand" masks be optional in schools.

“It’s just a symbol to take our freedom away. Muzzle them," Walsh said. "They can’t even see their friends or their teachers. I think it’s just terrible.”

OASD announced last week face coverings will be required inside all district buildings beginning Aug. 23 through Oct. 1.

"As a district, our priority is to have students in-person, and our staff in-person and our staff available," said Bryan Davis, superintendent at OASD. "So with the increasing burden rates, we felt like at this point in time for us to be able to maintain that in-person interaction, (it's) best for us to put mask requirement on for the first month."

According to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 69 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday within the Oshkosh Area School District boundaries.

That includes everyone living in the district. There have been over 9,300 cases reported since the start of the pandemic and 110 people died from the virus.

Davis said district officials will evaluate COVID burden rates throughout September and check in with other area districts implementing mask-optional policies to see whether the face covering requirement will be lifted or extended for the rest of the school year.

People plan to protest at 5 p.m. Wednesday outside the district building ahead of the Board of Education meeting. Davis said he will update board members at the meeting on the new mask requirement, but no action will be taken.

In addition to in-person instruction for all students preschool through grade 12, the district is also offering a virtual option through the OASD eAcademy.