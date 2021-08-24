Cancel
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia State announces beginning of renovation project to stadium

By Jake Flatley
Metro News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINSTITUTE, W.Va. — Major renovations to Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium on the campus of West Virginia State University are underway and were celebrated on Tuesday. University officials, state and local leaders, benefactors, and student-athletes participated in a ceremonial presentation on the site of the ground-breaking venture. The nearly $2 million project will include the installation of artificial turf and stadium lights, along with new bleachers, to accommodate future football contests and women’s soccer matches, officials said.

