Off the charts: 56 cases reported across Franklin County in past seven days

By Nicole Stokes

Franklin Advocate

Franklin County saw an increase of 56 positive COVID-19 cases within the past week, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.

The county’s total number of cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 1,005 as of Tuesday, Aug. 24.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported locally.

There have been 26 COVID-19 fatalities in Franklin County since the pandemic began.

Mississippi has seen 413,498 cumulative cases of the illness and 8,047 deaths as of Tuesday.

In light of the surge in coronavirus cases, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs issued an isolation order Aug. 20, mandating residents who have COVID-19 to stay at home.

“All persons, including fully vaccinated individuals, infected with COVID-19 must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 10 days from onset of illness (or 10 days from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic),” the order reads.

“A negative test for COVID-19 is not required to end isolation at the end of 10 days, but you must be fever free for at least 24 hours with improvement of other symptoms.

“Mississippi K-12 schools are required to exclude all students and faculty diagnosed with COVID-19 from the school setting during the isolation period.

“The failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 (according to Mississippi Code Ann. §§ 41-3-59) or imprisonment for six months or both.

“If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both.

“Persons infected with COVID-19 should limit exposure to household contacts. No visitors should be allowed in the home. Please stay in a specific room away from others in your home. Use a separate bathroom if available. If you need to be around others in your home, you should wear a face mask.”

Vaccinations against the illness are still available by making an appointment through Apothecare, LLC at 82 Main Street East in Meadville (601-384-3105); Family Health Care Clinic Inc., at 445 Main Street East in Meadville (1-800-508-7481); or Franklin County Memorial Hospital’s Family Medical Group (601-384-3199).

According to the health department statistics, 42 percent of Franklin County residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, while 34 percent of all residents are now considered fully vaccinated.