Newark trials biometric self-boarding e-gates

The New York Port Authority, which operates Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), is piloting a biometric self-boarding e-gate. Conceived and managed by the Port Authority, the pilot program is being tested until the end of August at Gate 62 of Terminal B, following which it will be assessed for wider implementation. The agency is working with partners Easier and Idemia, who manufacture the hardware and software, respectively, and Lufthansa, which has integrated the e-gate into its departure control system.