Wisconsin records highest single-day COVID death total since February

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says Monday was the deadliest day for COVID-19 in the state in more than half a year. The state recorded 21 new COVID-related deaths on Monday, the most since 21 deaths were also recorded on February 23rd. Wisconsin has also seen its 7-day average for COVID deaths rise to 8 per day, also the highest levels the state has seen since late February.